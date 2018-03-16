高端地产新闻
在售 - Sarasota, United States - ¥37,981,922
Sarasota, 34236 - United States

25 S Washington Dr

约¥37,981,922
原货币价格 $5,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7258
    平方英尺 (0.55 英亩)

房产描述

Nestled just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and designated a historic structure by the city of Sarasota, Casa del Mar is a 1930’s Spanish Modernist home immersed in unforgettable natural splendor and vintage character. Once behind the gates, the property unfolds through verdant archways to incredibly beautiful gardens facing Sarasota Bay, a shimmering infinity pool and lush pergola. The elegantly sprawling retreat encompasses a 4 bedroom main house featuring original and newer living spaces and an adorable 2 bedroom guest house built in 2007. Beamed ceilings, graceful archways, intricate ironwork, wood burning fireplaces, large picture windows, period tile and original wood floors pay homage to a bygone era of effortless grace. Step into the newer kitchen and instantly you will be captivated by soaring tropical views, fresh and light cream cabinetry, a center island and stylish lighting. The dreamy master suite includes his and hers marble-adorned baths, 2 walk-in closets, and sweetheart balcony overlooking the Bay. An exercise room and sauna encourage well-being and relaxation. The 2 garages easily accommodate 4 cars. While you will feel a world away at Casa del Mar, The Circle is merely steps away with its sophisticated shops and restaurants, as are the powder-soft sands of Lido Beach. This highly sought-after address is also within easy reach of downtown Sarasota’s ballet, opera, symphony, shopping and dining.

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: F1711170028700015

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Lenore Treiman
941.356.9642

