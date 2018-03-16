1412 Peregrine Point Dr

房产描述

Experience a rare combination of superlatives: an open Bay front property with good boating water and a large, elevated modern home in the highly desirable and gated Landings community. This extraordinary custom home embraces a cinematic panorama of Sarasota Bay, Siesta Key and glowing sunsets. Characterized by superior craftsmanship and artistic vision, the more than 6,600 sq ft of air-conditioned space soars to incredible heights while being illuminated with cascading natural light. A departure from Florida tradition, the innovative silhouette frames living & dining rooms that lead to a vast screened veranda with plenty of alfresco dining space for large parties. The free-form pool is surrounded by a paver deck and tropical landscaping, all connecting naturally with a 300 ft. boat dock & 12,000 lb. lift. An avant garde kitchen gleams with everything you need, from double ovens to a sweeping center island. Wake up each day to views of the Bay from your master suite, complete with double French doors to the screened terrace, two walk-in closets, a sitting area/reading nook and a glamorous bathroom with marble shower and jetted tub. Three additional bedroom suites provide ample privacy, along with an office/fifth bedroom option. Hurricane protection for most windows, 2006 roof, garages for six cars, an elevator and an incredible amount of 1st level storage provide convenience and peace of mind. Optional Racquet Club membership affords the opportunity to enjoy tennis, a fitness center and more.