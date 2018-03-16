1241 Gulf Of Mexico Dr #307

房产描述

Transport yourself to a private sanctuary of sea, sand and sky from this light-drenched Water Club residence on Longboat Key. The private elevator opens directly into your shore-side retreat, where you’ll discover over 2,900 square feet of living space enhanced by vibrant aqua views across the glorious Gulf of Mexico. Featuring a versatile floor plan with three bedrooms (the third is currently used as a den/office), four bathrooms and three private terraces, you will find everything you need to dive in and enjoy the island lifestyle with family and friends. A supremely open design places special focus on the magical views, and establishes an uplifting, feel-good vibe. Prepare your favorite recipes from the large kitchen with dining island, double ovens, granite counters. After a full day of enjoying the community’s plentiful amenities, you’ll find it easy to unwind in the exquisite master suite with personal his-and-her bathrooms. Two pets are welcome, a rare luxury for condo living, and amenities include a heated pool & spa, 4 tennis courts, a magnificent 17,000 square foot clubhouse, spa with sauna and massage room, fitness center, 24-hour security and full concierge services. This prime location is surrounded by shopping and dining on St. Armands Circle, and is only a short drive from downtown Sarasota’s theatres, opera, ballet and symphony.