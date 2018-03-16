高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Longboat Key, United States - ¥8,489,704
免费询盘

Longboat Key, 34228 - United States

1241 Gulf Of Mexico Dr #307

约¥8,489,704
原货币价格 $1,340,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2965
    平方英尺

房产描述

Transport yourself to a private sanctuary of sea, sand and sky from this light-drenched Water Club residence on Longboat Key. The private elevator opens directly into your shore-side retreat, where you’ll discover over 2,900 square feet of living space enhanced by vibrant aqua views across the glorious Gulf of Mexico. Featuring a versatile floor plan with three bedrooms (the third is currently used as a den/office), four bathrooms and three private terraces, you will find everything you need to dive in and enjoy the island lifestyle with family and friends. A supremely open design places special focus on the magical views, and establishes an uplifting, feel-good vibe. Prepare your favorite recipes from the large kitchen with dining island, double ovens, granite counters. After a full day of enjoying the community’s plentiful amenities, you’ll find it easy to unwind in the exquisite master suite with personal his-and-her bathrooms. Two pets are welcome, a rare luxury for condo living, and amenities include a heated pool & spa, 4 tennis courts, a magnificent 17,000 square foot clubhouse, spa with sauna and massage room, fitness center, 24-hour security and full concierge services. This prime location is surrounded by shopping and dining on St. Armands Circle, and is only a short drive from downtown Sarasota’s theatres, opera, ballet and symphony.

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: F1711170028700006

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Stacy Hanan
941.266.0529

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Stacy Hanan
941.266.0529

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_