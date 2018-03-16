5150 Jungle Plum Rd

房产描述

Sail away in style from this boaters’ dream home on 150 feet of protected deep water, all in the simply magical Hidden Harbor neighborhood of Siesta Key. Begin your yachting excursions from a personal 50 ft. dock with 7,000 lb. lift, and with no bridges out to the Bay, you’ll be cruising in no time. Nestled on an oversized home site dotted with magnificent waterfront oak trees, the property is incredibly private and spans .59 acres. Three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a den/office and a two-car garage allow you to live comfortably, while exciting outdoor elements include a screened heated pool and waterside gazebo/bar with propane grill. This home has been maintained and upgraded beautifully, beginning in 1996 and continuing in 2013-2014 with the addition of a porte cochere, a new kitchen with premium appliances, new master bedroom, bath and closet, laundry room, butler’s pantry and all new porcelain tile floors. The outdoors has been thoughtfully enhanced with walkways, irrigation system, tropical landscaping, and exterior lighting. In 2016, a new air-conditioning unit, skylights and irrigation well were installed. The low annual HOA fee of $1,200 covers maintenance of the waterways/channel, so you can focus on simply enjoying the boating lifestyle. Current owners moored a 56’ motor-yacht here, until they retired from boating. This exceptional property is offered at a price below the 2016 appraisal.