1160 Lugo Ave

房产描述

Dock your boat and bring the family home to Gables by the Sea on Lugo! Picturesque sunrise canal views of Biscayne Bay with direct ocean access. Best waterfront value on the market! Impeccably cared for and move in ready 4/4 2- story elevated 4654 sq ft (per appraisal) home on 14k lot. Spacious screened pool/patio. Sunrise waterway views! Coral Gables finest guard-gated community w/neighborhood park. Pinecrest school district. Backyard dock w/lift accommodates a 35 boat, no bridges and 2 minutes to the Bay!