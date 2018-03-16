高端地产新闻
在售 - Coral Gables, United States - ¥12,354,420
免费询盘

Coral Gables, 33156 - United States

1160 Lugo Ave

约¥12,354,420
原货币价格 $1,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3949
    平方英尺 (0.32 英亩)

房产描述

Dock your boat and bring the family home to Gables by the Sea on Lugo! Picturesque sunrise canal views of Biscayne Bay with direct ocean access. Best waterfront value on the market! Impeccably cared for and move in ready 4/4 2- story elevated 4654 sq ft (per appraisal) home on 14k lot. Spacious screened pool/patio. Sunrise waterway views! Coral Gables finest guard-gated community w/neighborhood park. Pinecrest school district. Backyard dock w/lift accommodates a 35 boat, no bridges and 2 minutes to the Bay!

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: F1711172038700011

联系方式

分部：
EWM Realty International
代理经纪:
Nancy Ann Sanabria, P.A.
305-785-4491

周边设施

联系销售团队
