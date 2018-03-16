高端地产新闻
在售 - Aventura, United States - ¥8,172,924
Aventura, 33160 - United States

2600 Island Blvd, Unit 1703

约¥8,172,924
原货币价格 $1,290,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2800
    平方英尺

房产描述

Live an ultra-luxury lifestyle on an 80 acre private island with 16 tennis courts, 3 restaurants, and state-of-art spa in an apartment with spectacular views of the ocean, Intracoastal, Maul Lake, Sunny Isles skyline, and lots of privacy. This newly refurbished building offers exclusive amenities including 24/7 security, valet parking, private elevators, concierge, dog park, movie theatre, gym, pool, barista bar and complimentary breakfast on Sundays. Watch the boats, manatees and dolphins go by.

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: F1711172038700012

联系方式

分部：
EWM Realty International
代理经纪:
Marguerite Marie Defrance, P.A.
786.310.9254

周边设施

