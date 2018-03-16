2600 Island Blvd, Unit 1703

房产描述

Live an ultra-luxury lifestyle on an 80 acre private island with 16 tennis courts, 3 restaurants, and state-of-art spa in an apartment with spectacular views of the ocean, Intracoastal, Maul Lake, Sunny Isles skyline, and lots of privacy. This newly refurbished building offers exclusive amenities including 24/7 security, valet parking, private elevators, concierge, dog park, movie theatre, gym, pool, barista bar and complimentary breakfast on Sundays. Watch the boats, manatees and dolphins go by.