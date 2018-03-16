102 24th St, Unit 1018

房产描述

South Beachs most luxurious oceanfront hotel & residences, with a focus on wellness, & sustainable living. Turn-key, fully furnished by renowned designer Debora Aguiar. First time an 18 line 1 bedroom is available for resale, with the best beach views in the building. Five pools, rooftop lounge, bars, beach club, Five-star concierge services, world class farm to table dining, fitness & wellness classes & all Luxury Hotel amenities. Income producing! Unit currently in hotel program (optional). According to floor plan: 970 interior sq. ft. & 1,084 sq. ft. total area.