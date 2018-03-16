Dural, 2158 - Australia

房产描述

For more information visit the website http://moncurestate.dural.cve.io/ Breathtaking 2.08ha estate on Dural's 'Golden Mile', one of Sydney's most distinguished acreages, offering seclusion, space and luxury. Magnificent two-storey French provincial-inspired residence showcasing the finest craftsmanship and finishes. 7 king sized bedrooms, office, 5.5 bathrooms, including lavish master suite with stone ensuite and dressing room. Includes self-contained guest/au pair's quarters with generous entertaining and kitchenette. Multiple grand formal and casual entertaining areas, rumpus/billiard room, fully equipped home theatre, wine cellar. French provincial kitchen with double Ilve ovens, walk-in pantry, cool room and marble finishes. Manicured fully fenced grounds, gazebo, 15m pool with spa, floodlit championship tennis court, vast lawn, wide terraces. Horse area with stables, six-bay machinery/boat shed, 110,000 litre underground water, vegetable garden, chicken coop, children's playground. High ceilings, slate roof, fireplaces, natural timber and stone flooring, porte-cochère entranceway, sandstone and exposed brick facade, 6-car LUG. C-Bus smart home automation, zoned under-floor heating, zoned air conditioning, ducted vacuum system, full security. 35 minutes via M2 to Sydney CBD, close to forthcoming Castle Hill Metro railway stop, surrounded by recreational attractions. For sale: Expressions of Interest Inspect: By appointment