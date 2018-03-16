高端地产新闻
在售 - Solvang, United States - ¥8,204,602
Solvang, 93463 - United States

2601 Baseline Ave

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2684
    平方英尺 (4.52 英亩)

房产描述

4.5+/- Acres in the Ballard School District with Beautiful Views! 3,000+/- (under roof) SF home situated between Solvang and Los Olivos in the quaint community of Ballard. The unique 3+ bedroom, 3 bath Cedar home is perched on the upper portion of the parcel overlooking the expansive mountain views. There is an additional bedroom and bath downstairs with its own entrance. The gated property includes an 1750+/- sf barn with office and area for a workshop and/or storage. The property is fenced and cross fenced, has an arena, and family orchard. This property has incredible potential to be made into your dream estate.

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: F1711172038700015

联系方式

分部：
Village Properties Realtors
代理经纪:
Carey Kendall
(805) 689-6262

_