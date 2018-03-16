2601 Baseline Ave

房产描述

4.5+/- Acres in the Ballard School District with Beautiful Views! 3,000+/- (under roof) SF home situated between Solvang and Los Olivos in the quaint community of Ballard. The unique 3+ bedroom, 3 bath Cedar home is perched on the upper portion of the parcel overlooking the expansive mountain views. There is an additional bedroom and bath downstairs with its own entrance. The gated property includes an 1750+/- sf barn with office and area for a workshop and/or storage. The property is fenced and cross fenced, has an arena, and family orchard. This property has incredible potential to be made into your dream estate.