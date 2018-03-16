Abaco, The Bahamas

房产描述

Beautifully landscaped gardens on either side of the driveway lead you to this spectacular and luxurious 4-bedroom beachfront estate with a private pool. The endless beach and water views can be enjoyed from the extensive covered decks situated off of the great room and all of the bedrooms that overlook the pool.



Located on a spectacular 1.5 acres beachfront parcel, Green Turtle/Lot 35 at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay is perfectly situated along the pristine 2½ miles of white sand beach. The minute you step through the double French doors, you see the aquamarine colors of Winding Bay pouring through the large picture windows that are everywhere.



Just steps from the front door is a staircase that takes you up to the second floor observatory level where you can enjoy 360 views of the beach, Winding Bay and the golf course. A large open plan great room is at the center of this upscale residence that was just updated with all new furniture, bedding and accessories. The stylish décor is fresh yet luxurious with hews of aqua and beige accents throughout the home. A large sectional couch and two oversized side chairs invite you into a cozy living room space set against a backdrop of spectacular wall art.



Outstanding features of the residence include four large bedrooms each with en-suite full bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and a large island that easily seats six. Just off the kitchen is a large dining room table that can accommodate up to 10 people. Just outside is a grill, outdoor dining table and several chairs making it hard for you to ever want to come inside.



This fabulous residence is just a short stroll or golf cart ride away from Flippers Beach Bar & Grill, the pro shop, all beach amenities, the site of the future golf Clubhouse and the Scottish-style tropical links golf course, driving range and short game facility.



ABOUT THE ABACO CLUB



Dramatically perched 65 feet from sea level and surrounded by the boundless natural beauty of its own private Bahamian peninsula, The Abaco Club is the perfect antidote for modern-day life. The Club was created to fulfill a vision - that of an international sporting club that would transcend anything the world has ever seen. Today, under the new guidance of Southworth Development, The Club is entering a new phase. One in which residents, club members and guests will see dreams come true on a daily basis, while they enjoy an array of world-class leisure amenities like the infinity edge pool, day dock, tennis courts, sailing, snorkeling, kayaking, windsurfing, bocce, volleyball and a Scottish-style links golf course that has been perennially ranked as the finest course in the Bahamas. A world-class golf practice facility and a stunning new marina are just some of the new amenities under way as part of the multi-million dollar makeover. Diving, bone fishing and deep-sea fishing are also popular activities. Located only 170 miles east of Palm Beach, FL, The Abaco Club is a pristine, 534-acre retreat that offers the pleasures of graceful island living to a discerning few.



The Abaco Club spreads graciously over 534 acres of spectacular peninsula, with over two miles of white sand beaches and natural dunes. Sweeping panoramic views can be enjoyed from The Cliff House, where a private dining room overlooks the tropical hues of the ocean, 18th green and Winding Bay. Whether enjoying a soothing massage at the exclusive Spa, a game of tennis, or simply relaxing poolside overlooking the sparkling turquoise waters of Winding Bay, each day invites new ways to experience the luxuries of total escape.



Traveling to The Abaco Club:



Traveling to the Abaco Club could not be easier. Abaco’s largest airport, Marsh Harbour International (MHH), has numerous non-stop daily flights from Florida, Georgia and Nassau and caters to all private jet traffic.



About Abaco:



While the club’s privacy and seclusion will comfort members and guests, the club is as accessible as it is picturesque. Marsh Harbour, just 20 minutes from the club, is the third largest city in the Bahamas and has a year round population of 10,000 residents. Marsh Harbour is a safe, clean and lovely town that features a host of charming shops, delightful restaurants, large modern grocery stores, full service marinas and excellent medical facilities. Abaco is protected by over 90 miles of colorful individual cays and it is known as the fishing and boating capital of the Bahamas.

