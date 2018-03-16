9550 Heather Rd

房产描述

Masterfully remodeled to be one of the finest estates in Los Angeles. Originally built in 1937, the grand estate is marked by European charm and iconic Hollywood glamour. Formerly home to Hollywood’s super-agent, Ed Limato, Heather House offers 10 bedrooms throughout the the French Regency-style main house and newly built Neo-Georgian guest house. Six years in the making, the property was constructed with a rich palette of the finest finishes and unparalleled craftsmanship including antique oak floors imported from France and tiles imported from Morocco. Crafted with the intention to impress, the original art deco 16-seat screening room, extravagant ceiling fixtures, flood-lit tennis court, indoor golf simulation room, luxury wine cellar with fully ventilated cigar room, Olympic-style swimming pool and lavish Moroccan style spa are just a few of the home’s standout amenities. Not only is the compound an entertainer’s dream, Heather House is a luxury retreat of its own.