在售 - Paris, France - ¥41,609,268
Paris, 75016 - France

约¥41,609,268
原货币价格 $6,567,534
公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3164
    平方英尺

房产描述

This duplex apartment offering 290 sqm of living space is on the top floor of a relatively recent building in the vicinity of Avenue Victor Hugo. Currently divided into two apartments, it includes on the lower floor a double living/reception room enjoying a view of the Eiffel Tower, a kitchen and three bedrooms. A 60 sqm terrace surrounds the apartment. The upper floor comprises a spacious loft-style living/reception room opening onto a second 114 sqm south-facing terrace, a bedroom and a bathroom. With a 3-car lock-up garage, a cellar and a 10 sqm ground-floor maid’s bedroom. Bright, peaceful and in very good condition. The building has a caretaker, and is equipped with a lift and a door-entry code.

MLS ID: F1711171839700034

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Victor Hugo
+33 (0)1 45 53 25 25

