Paris, 75016 - France

This duplex apartment offering 290 sqm of living space is on the top floor of a relatively recent building in the vicinity of Avenue Victor Hugo. Currently divided into two apartments, it includes on the lower floor a double living/reception room enjoying a view of the Eiffel Tower, a kitchen and three bedrooms. A 60 sqm terrace surrounds the apartment. The upper floor comprises a spacious loft-style living/reception room opening onto a second 114 sqm south-facing terrace, a bedroom and a bathroom. With a 3-car lock-up garage, a cellar and a 10 sqm ground-floor maid’s bedroom. Bright, peaceful and in very good condition. The building has a caretaker, and is equipped with a lift and a door-entry code.