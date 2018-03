房产描述

Adult Family Home License for 6 Residents. Home has 10 Bedrooms 2 full Baths, 2-3/4 Bath & 4-1/2 Baths. Upscale home has 180° View of Lake Washington, Mountains & City can be Viewed from Main floor and Upstairs. Separate living area for owners , 2 kitchens, 2 Laundry rooms office plus extra room in basement for emergency sleep overs. Roll-in shower for residents, wheel chair access. Attached 3 car garage with plenty of storage. Seller says if DSHS AFH licenses increase to 8 home can accommodate