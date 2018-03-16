7120 Nottaway Drive

房产描述

This showplace is situated on almost on acre in the Oak Hollow area of South Tyler. Everything you could wish for in a home - gorgeous gunite pool with water features, outdoor fireplace and cooking area, pergola, gated portico, and is meticulously maintained inside and out! Perfect for entertaining - open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, butler's pantry and more storage than you can imagine. There is a separate dining, media room, library/office, heated and cooled shop area, even hidden storage and pet rooms. Make an appointment to tour this fabulous home today - you won't be disappointed!!