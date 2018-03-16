高端地产新闻
在售 - Tyler, TX, United States - ¥8,229,944
Plantation @ Oak Hollow, Tyler, TX, 75703 - United States

7120 Nottaway Drive

约¥8,229,944
原货币价格 $1,299,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 6954
    平方英尺 (0.99 英亩)

房产描述

This showplace is situated on almost on acre in the Oak Hollow area of South Tyler. Everything you could wish for in a home - gorgeous gunite pool with water features, outdoor fireplace and cooking area, pergola, gated portico, and is meticulously maintained inside and out! Perfect for entertaining - open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, butler's pantry and more storage than you can imagine. There is a separate dining, media room, library/office, heated and cooled shop area, even hidden storage and pet rooms. Make an appointment to tour this fabulous home today - you won't be disappointed!!

房产特征

  • 板式地基
  • 地毯
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 窗帘
  • 洒水系统
  • 报警系统
  • 平台
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 双层玻璃窗户
  • 有线卫星电视
  • 阁楼
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 10088524

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Miles Realty
代理经纪:
Rita Huckaby
903-939-2399

周边设施

周边设施
_