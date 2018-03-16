280 Glenrose Road

房产描述

Privacy, quality, refinement, views - all at a tremendous value. This 5 Bedroom, 5.2 Bath home is set on 31.6 secluded acres. The home, which cannot be seen from the road, has sweeping and unobstructed views across the beautiful Buck Run valley in Cheshire's famed Tuesday Hunt Country. Adorned with elegant woodwork throughout, the main level features a huge Great Room with two fireplaces, handsome mantles and wainscoting, plenty of south-facing windows, and access to a large brick patio. The impressive Library/Office features walls of custom built-in shelving and storage cabinets. The Dining Room has rich cherry flooring and two built-in cabinets offering plenty of storage space. The spacious Kitchen features a Wolf stove, stainless steel and granite counters, and plenty of high-end cabinetry. The Upper Level has a wonderful Master Suite plus two additional Bedrooms. A staircase off the Kitchen leads to a large, private Fourth Bedroom with lots of closet space and its own Bath. Downstairs on the lower level is a large Family Room, Laundry with access to the Garage with plenty of space for a work area, a Powder Room, and an area with a full Bath and small Kitchen that could be a perfect Guest Suite. In the west end of the home is a separate stand-alone apartment with its own exterior door, a Living Room, Kitchen (with its own private deck!), Bedroom and Full Bath. For the lucky equines, there is a multi-stall Barn with a tack room, large riding arena, and plenty of fenced pastures. There is abundant trail riding directly from the property and the farm is located in prime Unionville horse country. The farm is under a conservation easement with the Brandywine Conservancy.