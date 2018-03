房产描述

SINGLE STORY HOME ON LARGEST LOT IN THE AREA WITH 250+ FEET OF GOLF COURSE FRONTAGE WITH GATE ACCESS FROM YARD ONTO COURSE. CHERRY WOOD CABINETS, MARBLE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERS. LARGE 4 CAR GARAGE WITH STORAGE, MOTORIZED DRAPES IN MASTER AND LIVING ROOM. GREAT PUTTING GREEN FOR GOLFING ENTHUSIASTS.