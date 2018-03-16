316 14th Street

房产描述

Quality craftsmanship and more . . . from the front porch to the elegant foyer and all 3 levels of this open floor plan, the spaciness of this home will be perfect for you. Living room with built in fireplace and an amazing surround sound system, gourmet kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and countertops makes entertaining a pleasure. An extra feature is the architecturally interesting coffered ceiling with rope lighting in the dining room, adds to your dining experience. Going through the sliders off the living room to the over sized deck provides you with sea breezes and ocean views. The 3rd level boasts 2 master suites with fireplaces, customs tiled baths and private decks. Each of the other 2 levels have two bedrooms and bath each providing guests with their own private space. From the pictures you will see the 6th bedroom is being used as an office retreat so you can get away with your family and yet still stay in touch with the outside world. No worries about luggage or groceries, this home has the convenience of an elevator. Conveniently location in the center of town on the weekends it will be nice to just park your car and be able to walk to the pristine beaches, farmer's market, eateries and shops. The built in income from summer rentals is an added bonus.