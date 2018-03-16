高端地产新闻
在售 - Long Beach Twp, NJ, United States - ¥10,764,184
免费询盘

Long Beach Twp, NJ, 08008 - United States

E 29 49th Street

约¥10,764,184
原货币价格 $1,699,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.1
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

OPEN HOUSE SAT. 3/17TH (12 - 4 pm) and SUN. 3/18TH (11 am - 2 pm).ONE-OFF-THE-BEACH, OCEAN VIEWS.......classic LBI beach house originally built in 1925 then beautifully modernized in 2001. This is a must-see property with over 3,900 sq. ft. of living area. It features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 master suites, 2 built-in fireplaces, dining room, restauranteur's kitchen with professional appliances, island and 2 peninsulas, huge family room, workout room with swim spa, spacious sun-filled slate patio, fiberglass deck, 75' x 75' corner lot, backyard patio, roof top deck w/hot tub and a gorgeous Island style interior design.

房产特征

  • 地毯
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 窗帘
  • 平台
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 木制平台
  • 阁楼
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 4036136

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Zack Shore REALTORS
代理经纪:
David Cowles
609-492-1300

_