E 29 49th Street

房产描述

OPEN HOUSE SAT. 3/17TH (12 - 4 pm) and SUN. 3/18TH (11 am - 2 pm).ONE-OFF-THE-BEACH, OCEAN VIEWS.......classic LBI beach house originally built in 1925 then beautifully modernized in 2001. This is a must-see property with over 3,900 sq. ft. of living area. It features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 master suites, 2 built-in fireplaces, dining room, restauranteur's kitchen with professional appliances, island and 2 peninsulas, huge family room, workout room with swim spa, spacious sun-filled slate patio, fiberglass deck, 75' x 75' corner lot, backyard patio, roof top deck w/hot tub and a gorgeous Island style interior design.