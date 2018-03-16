371 Derek Way

房产描述

Top of the World views in Greenhills Ranch! This attractive custom home was built in 2008 by Dovetail Construction and was designed by Stillwater Architects. At almost 4,900 sf, this home lives mostly on one level and has impressive views out of every room. The striking interior has an open-concept floor plan with dramatic vaulted ceilings, exposed trusses, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a charming kitchen with a large center island and several bar tops. The home has a plethora of outdoor living spaces, featuring a wood burning fireplace, stone patios, rock retaining walls, mature landscaping and exceptional gardens full of perennials. The master bedroom suite boasts a large walk-in closet, spacious bedroom, gas fireplace and private balcony, while the Jack-and-Jill bathroom features two private spaces connected by a shared shower in the middle. The homeowner has an outstanding eye for high-end appointments and clever layouts as well as a knack for entertaining and tasteful design.