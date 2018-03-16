高端地产新闻
在售 - Bozeman, MT, United States - ¥12,005,962
Greenhills Ranch, Bozeman, MT, 59718 - United States

371 Derek Way

约¥12,005,962
原货币价格 $1,895,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4893
    平方英尺 (1.0 英亩)
  • $100
    管理费

房产描述

Top of the World views in Greenhills Ranch! This attractive custom home was built in 2008 by Dovetail Construction and was designed by Stillwater Architects. At almost 4,900 sf, this home lives mostly on one level and has impressive views out of every room. The striking interior has an open-concept floor plan with dramatic vaulted ceilings, exposed trusses, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a charming kitchen with a large center island and several bar tops. The home has a plethora of outdoor living spaces, featuring a wood burning fireplace, stone patios, rock retaining walls, mature landscaping and exceptional gardens full of perennials. The master bedroom suite boasts a large walk-in closet, spacious bedroom, gas fireplace and private balcony, while the Jack-and-Jill bathroom features two private spaces connected by a shared shower in the middle. The homeowner has an outstanding eye for high-end appointments and clever layouts as well as a knack for entertaining and tasteful design.

房产特征

  • 沥青屋顶
  • 地毯
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 窗帘
  • 吧台
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 拱形天花板
  • 洒水系统
  • 门廊
  • 平台
  • 木制平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 310736

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway - Bozeman
代理经纪:
Brett Tudsbury
406-209-4500

_