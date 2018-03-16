77 North View Ridge Lane

房产描述

Desirable Triple Tree Ranch home with dramatic views of the Bridger Mountains and the twinkling lights of downtown Bozeman. Fully updated by present owners in 2017. Meticulously maintained and move-in ready. Vaulted ceiling great room with wood-burning fireplace, comfy den, dining room and a casual dining area overlooking the valley. Extensive use of Brazilian Hardwood flooring. Kitchen and pantry have full array of high-end Thermador appliances: 3 ovens and 6-burner range, 2 refrigerator/freezers. First floor master with spacious bath and two closets. Laundry room and heated 3-car garage. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths plus an office. Lower level has home office with built-ins, game and media room, and Â¾ bath. Kitchenette and laundry area offer guests convenience in their own space. New, expansive deck is perfect for large gatherings for summer barbecues and star gazing.