在售 - Bozeman, MT, United States - ¥9,028,230
Triple Tree Ranch, Bozeman, MT, 59715 - United States

77 North View Ridge Lane

约¥9,028,230
原货币价格 $1,425,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6100
    平方英尺 (2.01 英亩)
  • $75
    管理费

房产描述

Desirable Triple Tree Ranch home with dramatic views of the Bridger Mountains and the twinkling lights of downtown Bozeman. Fully updated by present owners in 2017. Meticulously maintained and move-in ready. Vaulted ceiling great room with wood-burning fireplace, comfy den, dining room and a casual dining area overlooking the valley. Extensive use of Brazilian Hardwood flooring. Kitchen and pantry have full array of high-end Thermador appliances: 3 ovens and 6-burner range, 2 refrigerator/freezers. First floor master with spacious bath and two closets. Laundry room and heated 3-car garage. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths plus an office. Lower level has home office with built-ins, game and media room, and Â¾ bath. Kitchenette and laundry area offer guests convenience in their own space. New, expansive deck is perfect for large gatherings for summer barbecues and star gazing.

房产特征

  • 地毯
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 门廊
  • 平台
  • 木制平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 310613

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway - Bozeman
代理经纪:
Denise Andres
406-556-2260

