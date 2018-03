房产描述

NEW PRICE, MAKE YOUR OFFER TODAY! A+ Location, HANDSOME HOME W/ Legal LL Rental covering ~$375K+ in purchase power! Copper Roof, 4 Skylights, 3 HVAC Zones, 3 Fireplaces, 3 Levels on Coveted Best Block! 2 bath upper level, 1/2 bath main, 1 bath lower level, 3BR+Library! NEARLY 2400 SQFT IN TWO UNITS! IN-BOUNDS FOR BRENT!