75 W Alden Lane

房产描述

Fabulous home fully renovated throughout in 2017! Perfectly sited in 1.4 acres in east Lake Forest near town. Three & 1/2 beautiful new marble bathrooms. Gleaming hardwd floors throughout the entire home. New cedar shake roof in 2010. Warm & inviting family room w/ fireplace, custom built-in bookcases, antique corner cabinets & paneled walls. Large living room w/ fireplace, tray ceiling, bay window & abundant natural light. Gracious dining room, perfect for entertaining, w/ fireplace & access to expansive bluestone terrace. New stainless steel Subzero refrigerator/freezer and Wolf cooktop with new marble countertops in Kitchen open to large Breakfast area & Family Rm. Beautiful master bedroom suite w/ fabulous master bath & His & Her closets. 4 additional bedrooms, 1 en-suite. Great partially finished basement & large storage area. Laundry on 1st floor & basement. 2 car attached garage. Private yard w/ professionally landscaped grounds & circular driveway. Move right in & enjoy!