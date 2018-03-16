高端地产新闻
拍卖 - Lake Forest, IL, United States - ¥8,204,602
Lake Forest, IL, 60045 - United States

75 W Alden Lane

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.1
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4000
    平方英尺 (1.4 英亩)

房产描述

Fabulous home fully renovated throughout in 2017! Perfectly sited in 1.4 acres in east Lake Forest near town. Three & 1/2 beautiful new marble bathrooms. Gleaming hardwd floors throughout the entire home. New cedar shake roof in 2010. Warm & inviting family room w/ fireplace, custom built-in bookcases, antique corner cabinets & paneled walls. Large living room w/ fireplace, tray ceiling, bay window & abundant natural light. Gracious dining room, perfect for entertaining, w/ fireplace & access to expansive bluestone terrace. New stainless steel Subzero refrigerator/freezer and Wolf cooktop with new marble countertops in Kitchen open to large Breakfast area & Family Rm. Beautiful master bedroom suite w/ fabulous master bath & His & Her closets. 4 additional bedrooms, 1 en-suite. Great partially finished basement & large storage area. Laundry on 1st floor & basement. 2 car attached garage. Private yard w/ professionally landscaped grounds & circular driveway. Move right in & enjoy!

房产特征

  • 砖外墙
  • 混凝土地基
  • 地毯
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 拱形天花板
  • 天窗
  • 平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: 09802731

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff
代理经纪:
Ann Lyon

周边设施

