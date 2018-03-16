10123 Sweet Bay Mnr

房产描述

Amazing 2 story home located on oversize lot with water view. 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths with office downstairs and large bonus/media/guest room with private full bath on main level. Forma dining room, large family room with view to private pool/spa area. beautifully upgraded eat-in kitchen, cabana bath, outdoor built in grill/bar. Large master suite with private balcony overlooking water, 2 large walk in closets with built-ins, spa bath and separate shower. 3 car garage, newer construction home located 24 hour gated community with over 65,000 sq ft clubhouse, tennis courts, golf course, restaurants, pools, etc. Move-in ready and convenient to shopping and hwys. Anzi model