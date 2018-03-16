高端地产新闻
待售 - Parkland, FL, United States - ¥7,761,110
Parkland, FL, 33076 - United States

10123 Sweet Bay Mnr

约¥7,761,110
原货币价格 $1,225,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 23.0
    平方英尺

房产描述

Amazing 2 story home located on oversize lot with water view. 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths with office downstairs and large bonus/media/guest room with private full bath on main level. Forma dining room, large family room with view to private pool/spa area. beautifully upgraded eat-in kitchen, cabana bath, outdoor built in grill/bar. Large master suite with private balcony overlooking water, 2 large walk in closets with built-ins, spa bath and separate shower. 3 car garage, newer construction home located 24 hour gated community with over 65,000 sq ft clubhouse, tennis courts, golf course, restaurants, pools, etc. Move-in ready and convenient to shopping and hwys. Anzi model

房产特征

  • 大理石地板
  • 景观
  • 平台
  • 烧烤区
  • 空调
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: A10371769

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty
代理经纪:
Alexandra Rodriguez
404-401-1731

周边设施

周边设施
_