高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Bonita Springs, FL, United States - ¥11,084,132
免费询盘

The Colony At Pelican Landing, Bonita Springs, FL, 34134 - United States

5051 Pelican Colony Blvd

约¥11,084,132
原货币价格 $1,749,500
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3510
    平方英尺 (0.43 英亩)

房产描述

A RARE OPPORTUNITY to acquire a magnificent masterpiece, a residence tastefully refurbished to the highest 2017 standards by the meticulous owners and their team of artisans, with no detail overlooked and no expense spared. This immaculate home features an attractive open layout, spacious rooms, high ceilings, huge picture windows, floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors and luxurious appointments. Extensive molding and new paint; Jerusalem Stone floors and baseboards; onyx floors in Private Elevator Foyer and Powder Room; Brescia marble in Master Bathroom; premium carpets in the bedrooms; a maple wood floor in the Den; marble and Quartzsite counter tops; ceiling treatments; wood built-ins and cabinets by Final Touch; closets by Simply Closets; Wolf, Sub-Zero, Thermador, Bosch and G.E. appliances; light fixtures by Fine Art Lamps; large-screens televisions; electric Hunter Douglas window treatments; all-around hurricane shutters. Stunning waterfront views, resort-style amenities, no nearby towers, 24/7 front desk security and live-in Managers. La Scala 802 is simply a beautiful residence that shows like a brand-new home! SEE ATTACHMENTS

房产特征

  • 灰泥粉刷外墙
  • 地毯
  • 电采暖燃料
  • 电采暖系统
  • 礼宾服务
  • 窗帘
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 报警系统
  • 门廊
  • 平台
  • 按摩浴缸
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 门卫
  • 码头
  • 私人停车位
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年10月28日

MLS ID: 217061758

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Florida
代理经纪:
Andrew C Fentiman

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Florida
代理经纪:
Andrew C Fentiman

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_