5051 Pelican Colony Blvd

房产描述

A RARE OPPORTUNITY to acquire a magnificent masterpiece, a residence tastefully refurbished to the highest 2017 standards by the meticulous owners and their team of artisans, with no detail overlooked and no expense spared. This immaculate home features an attractive open layout, spacious rooms, high ceilings, huge picture windows, floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors and luxurious appointments. Extensive molding and new paint; Jerusalem Stone floors and baseboards; onyx floors in Private Elevator Foyer and Powder Room; Brescia marble in Master Bathroom; premium carpets in the bedrooms; a maple wood floor in the Den; marble and Quartzsite counter tops; ceiling treatments; wood built-ins and cabinets by Final Touch; closets by Simply Closets; Wolf, Sub-Zero, Thermador, Bosch and G.E. appliances; light fixtures by Fine Art Lamps; large-screens televisions; electric Hunter Douglas window treatments; all-around hurricane shutters. Stunning waterfront views, resort-style amenities, no nearby towers, 24/7 front desk security and live-in Managers. La Scala 802 is simply a beautiful residence that shows like a brand-new home! SEE ATTACHMENTS