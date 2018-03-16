75 Old South Road

房产描述

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Steps from Southport Harbor & LIS, this chic Colonial farmhouse was custom built in 1989 by the current owners to enjoy a special lifestyle & waterviews! Details of an antique, wideboard pine floors, 9' clgs on the 1st flr, 3 fireplaces, with today's world amenities; 4 lg bedrooms en suite, home office, Vaulted clg Family room & eat-in-kitchen w/French doors out to deck & terraces surrounded by lush landscape. Deep windows & expansive glass walls allow natural light throughout this charming house. Foyer runs front to back, Library w/fpl & handsome bookcases, Living room w/fpl & interior doors, formal Dining room connected by Butler's Pantry & wet bar to Kitchen. Terrific flow for daily living & entertaining.