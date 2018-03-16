高端地产新闻
在售 - Fairfield, CT, United States - ¥13,906,642
Southport, Fairfield, CT, 06890 - United States

75 Old South Road

约¥13,906,642
原货币价格 $2,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5016
    平方英尺 (0.66 英亩)

房产描述

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Steps from Southport Harbor & LIS, this chic Colonial farmhouse was custom built in 1989 by the current owners to enjoy a special lifestyle & waterviews! Details of an antique, wideboard pine floors, 9' clgs on the 1st flr, 3 fireplaces, with today's world amenities; 4 lg bedrooms en suite, home office, Vaulted clg Family room & eat-in-kitchen w/French doors out to deck & terraces surrounded by lush landscape. Deep windows & expansive glass walls allow natural light throughout this charming house. Foyer runs front to back, Library w/fpl & handsome bookcases, Living room w/fpl & interior doors, formal Dining room connected by Butler's Pantry & wet bar to Kitchen. Terrific flow for daily living & entertaining.

房产特征

  • 木板外墙
  • 混凝土地基
  • 景观
  • 露台
  • 报警系统
  • 门廊
  • 平台
  • 对讲机
  • 木制平台
  • 阁楼
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 170033221

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway NE Prop.
代理经纪:
Melanie Smith
203-319-3403

周边设施

