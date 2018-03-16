375 Warner Hill Road

房产描述

Majestically set on 5.5 acres atop Mill Hill overlooking Long Island Sound, is 'œRestmore.' This landmark dwelling is a custom-designed Cape Dutch style estate by renowned architect, Ehrick Kensett Rossiter. This estate was commissioned in 1910 by Dr. Ira DeVer Warner, Sr., founder of Warner Brothers Women's Apparel Co. of Bridgeport. It is patterned after 'œGroote Schuur', the Cape Town, South Africa summer estate of Cecil J. Rhodes, Britain's famed 'œEmpire Builder.' Rossiter blended into the Cape Dutch style his classic interior molding and fenestration trim detail to produce the quiet elegance of 'œRestmore'. Completed in 1912, 'œRestmore' boasts over 5366+ SF, with 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths and 5 working fireplaces, both open and enclosed, heated porches all of which once enjoyed the company of John D. Rockefeller, Sr. a close friend of Dr. Warner. The property also includes a Lord & Burnham greenhouse, a classic Hodgson Playhouse, a barn with full loft, two-bay garage and maintenance workshop area. This magnificent residence has undergone an extensive restoration process, painstakingly preserved to its original grandeur.Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, "Restmore" is being offered at $400,000 BELOW the appraised price. (see agent remarks)