Primary side of new duplex, stunning mountain modern design featuring large windows and sophisticated finishes throughout. Subzero refrigerator, Wolf range, Asko dishwasher. Built by Sentry Construction. Sweeping views of the mountains from your private deck & hot tub. Perfect family home with an open floorplan, main-level master. Conveniently located in West Vail with access to recreational activities and shopping. Please check out www.sentrybuilt.com to view homes of the reputable builder.