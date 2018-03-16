700 W Harbor Dr

房产描述

World class panoramic views of the bay, city, or ocean from every room of this gorgeous 24th floor west facing residence in Park Place, one of San Diegos premier luxury residences. Desirable dual master floor plan with two balconies, elegant crown moulding, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, built in wine buffet, stunning quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, marble-faced fireplace, and more. Enjoy evening sunsets from the balcony while breathing in Americas Finest City!See Supp. Remarks.