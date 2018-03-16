高端地产新闻
待售 - San Diego, CA, United States - ¥8,863,504
Marina District, San Diego, CA, 92101 - United States

700 W Harbor Dr

约¥8,863,504
原货币价格 $1,399,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1353
    平方英尺
  • $926
    管理费

房产描述

World class panoramic views of the bay, city, or ocean from every room of this gorgeous 24th floor west facing residence in Park Place, one of San Diegos premier luxury residences. Desirable dual master floor plan with two balconies, elegant crown moulding, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, built in wine buffet, stunning quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, marble-faced fireplace, and more. Enjoy evening sunsets from the balcony while breathing in Americas Finest City!See Supp. Remarks.

房产特征

  • 地毯
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 礼宾服务
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 报警系统
  • 平台
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 门卫
  • 烧烤区
  • 私人停车位
  • 壁炉
  • 空调

上市日期: 2017年11月11日

MLS ID: 170059302

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
代理经纪:
Ginny McGill
619-318-4454

周边设施

周边设施
