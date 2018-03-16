高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - San Diego, CA, United States - ¥16,757,662
免费询盘

Rancho Pacifica, San Diego, CA, 92130 - United States

5110 Rancho Madera Bend

约¥16,757,662
原货币价格 $2,645,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (5 全卫, 4 半卫)
  • 7070
    平方英尺 (0.41 英亩)
  • $700
    管理费

房产描述

BY FAR, THE BEST PRICE PER SQUARE FT PROPERTY IN RANCHO PACIFICA!!!! Enjoy the desirable CA lifestyle in this custom constructed 5 bedroom, 5 full bath plus 4 half bath property in the incredibly convenient location of Rancho Pacifica. Unique floor plan flexibility is on display here with 2 Family rooms and 2 Master/Junior Master bedrooms--one on each level as well as 2 bonus rooms for optimal livability.

房产特征

  • 瓦屋顶
  • 地毯
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 平台
  • 门卫
  • 壁炉
  • 空调

上市日期: 2017年10月30日

MLS ID: 170056193

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
代理经纪:
Lucy D Kelts
858-756-0593

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
代理经纪:
Lucy D Kelts
858-756-0593

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_