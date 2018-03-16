5110 Rancho Madera Bend

房产描述

BY FAR, THE BEST PRICE PER SQUARE FT PROPERTY IN RANCHO PACIFICA!!!! Enjoy the desirable CA lifestyle in this custom constructed 5 bedroom, 5 full bath plus 4 half bath property in the incredibly convenient location of Rancho Pacifica. Unique floor plan flexibility is on display here with 2 Family rooms and 2 Master/Junior Master bedrooms--one on each level as well as 2 bonus rooms for optimal livability.