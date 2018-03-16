25 - Hope Ranch, Santa Barbara, CA, 93110 - United States
4517 Vieja Dr
约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
独立家庭住宅
详情
3
卧室
2.5
浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
2729
平方英尺 (1.5 英亩)
房产描述
Step into this Spanish contemporary property and be prepared to be wowed! The modern home showcases clean lines and expertly incorporates indoor/outdoor living. The open floor plan creates effortless flow with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bonus offices and 2.5 bathrooms. The monochromatic kitchen offers Quartz composite counters, high end appliances and stunning floors. Custom tile, new surfaces and fixtures can be seen in every bathroom. Beautiful fireplace, high ceilings and laundry room create luxurious living just minutes from town.Rarely do owners put as much time and resources into finishes, amenities and upgrades. No expense was spared in the remodeling process, all while keeping the integrity of the original home. Situated down a long driveway, behind iron gates, the grounds are
房产特征
瓦屋顶
灰泥粉刷外墙
地毯
洗衣机烘干机接口
景观
拱形天花板
平台
木制平台
壁炉
冰箱
洗碗机
上市日期: 2017年11月16日
MLS ID: 17-3798
联系方式
分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties