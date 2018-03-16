4517 Vieja Dr

房产描述

Step into this Spanish contemporary property and be prepared to be wowed! The modern home showcases clean lines and expertly incorporates indoor/outdoor living. The open floor plan creates effortless flow with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bonus offices and 2.5 bathrooms. The monochromatic kitchen offers Quartz composite counters, high end appliances and stunning floors. Custom tile, new surfaces and fixtures can be seen in every bathroom. Beautiful fireplace, high ceilings and laundry room create luxurious living just minutes from town.Rarely do owners put as much time and resources into finishes, amenities and upgrades. No expense was spared in the remodeling process, all while keeping the integrity of the original home. Situated down a long driveway, behind iron gates, the grounds are