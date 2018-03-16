高端地产新闻
待售 - Santa Barbara, CA, United States - ¥15,807,322
免费询盘

25 - Hope Ranch, Santa Barbara, CA, 93110 - United States

4517 Vieja Dr

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2729
    平方英尺 (1.5 英亩)

房产描述

Step into this Spanish contemporary property and be prepared to be wowed! The modern home showcases clean lines and expertly incorporates indoor/outdoor living. The open floor plan creates effortless flow with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bonus offices and 2.5 bathrooms. The monochromatic kitchen offers Quartz composite counters, high end appliances and stunning floors. Custom tile, new surfaces and fixtures can be seen in every bathroom. Beautiful fireplace, high ceilings and laundry room create luxurious living just minutes from town.Rarely do owners put as much time and resources into finishes, amenities and upgrades. No expense was spared in the remodeling process, all while keeping the integrity of the original home. Situated down a long driveway, behind iron gates, the grounds are

房产特征

  • 瓦屋顶
  • 灰泥粉刷外墙
  • 地毯
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 拱形天花板
  • 平台
  • 木制平台
  • 壁炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: 17-3798

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties
代理经纪:
The Easter Team
805-570-0403

周边设施

周边设施
