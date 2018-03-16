高端地产新闻
待售 - Santa Barbara, CA, United States - ¥7,596,384
Santa Barbara, CA, 93111 - United States

705 Poinsettia Way

约¥7,596,384
原货币价格 $1,199,000

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2171
    平方英尺

房产描述

Boasting over 2,100 square feet of living space, this single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the desirable Cathedral Oaks Estates. Ideally situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, and surrounded by natural open space, the sense of privacy is unmatched in the neighborhood. Spacious rooms, soaring ceilings, wood floors and new carpet make this home move in ready. With community amenities that include pool, tennis and clubhouse, everything you need is just steps outside your front door.

房产特征

  • 木板外墙
  • 地毯
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 拱形天花板
  • 报警系统
  • 平台
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: 17-3787

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties
代理经纪:
Bartron Real Estate
805-563-4054

周边设施

