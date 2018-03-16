705 Poinsettia Way

Boasting over 2,100 square feet of living space, this single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the desirable Cathedral Oaks Estates. Ideally situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, and surrounded by natural open space, the sense of privacy is unmatched in the neighborhood. Spacious rooms, soaring ceilings, wood floors and new carpet make this home move in ready. With community amenities that include pool, tennis and clubhouse, everything you need is just steps outside your front door.
房产特征
木板外墙
地毯
洗衣机烘干机接口
景观
拱形天花板
报警系统
平台
水疗按摩浴缸
洗碗机
上市日期: 2017年11月16日
MLS ID: 17-3787
