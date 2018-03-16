705 Poinsettia Way

房产描述

Boasting over 2,100 square feet of living space, this single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the desirable Cathedral Oaks Estates. Ideally situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, and surrounded by natural open space, the sense of privacy is unmatched in the neighborhood. Spacious rooms, soaring ceilings, wood floors and new carpet make this home move in ready. With community amenities that include pool, tennis and clubhouse, everything you need is just steps outside your front door.