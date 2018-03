9795 E Kemper Way

房产描述

THIS 6 BEDROOM 5.5 BATHROOM HOME SITS IN THE GATED/GUARDED EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY OF ARCADIA AT SILVERLEAF..THIS HOME BOASTS OF AMENITIES INCLUDING A MEDIA ROOM, WET BAR,OFFICE W/WET BAR & WINE CELLAR. THE CHEF'S KITCHEN BOASTS A LARGE ISLAND, BUTLERS PANTRY, POT FILLER, VEGGIE SINK, UPGRADED CABINETRY AND WOLF APPLIANCES FOR AN INCREDIBLE COOKING/ENTERTAINING EXPERIENCE. UPON WALKING THROUGHOUT THERE ARE ARTISTIC WALL SCONCES & CRYSTAL CHANDELIERS THAT ENHANCE THIS HOMES'S ELEGANT CHARM AS YOU ARE LED TO THE ELABORATE MASTER SUITE EQUIPPED WITH ITALIAN MARBLE & STEAM BATH & FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO A PRIVATE COURTYARD WITH FOUNTAIN/FIREPLACE. THE BACKYARD PARADISE FEATURES A HEATED POOL & SPA, GAZEBO & FIREPLACE, CUSTOM BUILT-IN BBQ, & INVITING LUSH LAWNS. SECURITY CAMERAS, SURROUND SND ETC FEATURES: SECURITY SYSTEM, CAMERAS, SURROUND SOUND, SMART HOME CAPABILITIES AND MUCH MUCH MORE...THIS HOME COULD VERY WELL BE A PRIVATE RESIDENCE FOR A FAMILY OR A WINTER RETREAT FOR VISITORS.