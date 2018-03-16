高端地产新闻
在售 - Redwood Valley, CA, United States - ¥15,839,000
Redwood Valley, CA, 95525 - United States

Bair Road

约¥15,839,000
原货币价格 $2,500,000
土地

详情

  • 210.0
    英亩

房产描述

Majestic mountain top property. 3 parcels: 40 acres, 87 acres, 83 acres. Supremely unique organic turn-key farm. Produces world class products as featured in High Times and Kitchen Toke magazines. Very private and secluded property with double gated access. Excellent year-round water supply with 44,500 gallons of storage. Amazing southern exposure for all day sun. Perfect altitude. Millions of board feet of timber. Quarry on-site for road work. Small cabin and 24X32 shop. Panoramic and ocean views. Mature fruit trees and 100% organic biodynamic garden. Timer controlled fertilization/irrigation system. Year round creek with spectacular waterfalls and swimming holes for summer fun. Close to Lacks Creek Recreation area for excellent mountain biking. Located on the edge of Redwood Valley.

房产特征

  • 景观

    上市日期: 2017年11月17日

    MLS ID: 249377

    联系方式

    分部：
    BHHS Redwood Realty
    代理经纪:
    Kris Sundeen
    707-498-4429

