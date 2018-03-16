高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥16,789,340
Glenn Moor, Scottsdale, AZ, 85255 - United States

10801 E Happy Valley Road Unit 122

约¥16,789,340
原货币价格 $2,650,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室
  • 8449
    平方英尺 (44.0 平方英尺)
  • $225
    管理费

房产描述

CHARMING TERRITORIAL MISSION STYLE ESTATE Located on a dramatic Golf Course View Lot near the top of Glenn Moor in Troon. This Expansive yet Charming Territorial-Mission Style Estate sits above the 13th hole of the Troon CC Course & boasts dramatic Golf course, Canyon, Troon Mountain, Pinnacle Peak and City Light Views. The extensive use of Ruff Sawn Wood Beams & Natural Stone combined with custom lighting results in a spacious yet Charming Ambiance throughout. The living and dining areas are ideal for entertaining and the kitchen ''suite'' combines a quaint yet functional eat in kitchen with a large walk in pantry with S/S SubZero Frig-Freezer and a dumb waiter adjacent to a serving area that includes a second dishwasher, 3rd prep sink, warming drawer, dual temp Subzero wine fridge and a

房产特征

  • 地毯
  • 按摩浴缸
  • 门卫
  • 双层玻璃窗户
  • 庭院
  • 微波炉
  • 干衣机
  • 电采暖燃料
  • 电采暖系统
  • 吧台
  • 景观
  • 天窗
  • 平台
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 烧烤区
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 5689432

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties
代理经纪:
Dave Patterson

