高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
待售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥13,938,320
免费询盘

Pinnacle Canyon At Troon North, Scottsdale, AZ, 85262 - United States

10489 E Greythorn Drive

约¥13,938,320
原货币价格 $2,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室
  • 4578
    平方英尺 (39.0 平方英尺)
  • $72
    管理费

房产描述

Private & Modern & Updated Luxury Estate was Completed 8/17 & boasts Panoramic Views. Located in the gated Golf Community of Pinnacle Canyon on the 15th hole of the Monument Course & situated on .92 Acres. Elegant but casual w/extraordinary finishes & attention to detail. Gourmet kitchen w/Island & Breakfast Bar. Wolf Gas Cook top, Dbl Ovens, Sub-Zero, Askow & Meile Coffee Maker. Knotty Alder wood Cabinets & slab granite Counter tops. 1300 Bottle refrigerated wine room. Kitchen open to Great Room w/gas Fireplace & dramatic soaring ceiling. Formal Dining & Office/Den w/doors to front courtyard w/wtr feature & Fireplace. Split Master w/sitting room. Large rain shower, soaking tub,& Large walk in Closet. 3 room guest casita. Resort backyard w/pool, spa, Firepit & BBQ

房产特征

  • 瓦屋顶
  • 瓷砖地板
  • 门卫
  • 双层玻璃窗户
  • 庭院
  • 微波炉
  • 干衣机
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 吧台
  • 景观
  • 平台
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 烧烤区
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: 5689101

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties
代理经纪:
Katie Dabe
480-980-0255

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties
代理经纪:
Katie Dabe
480-980-0255

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_