10489 E Greythorn Drive

房产描述

Private & Modern & Updated Luxury Estate was Completed 8/17 & boasts Panoramic Views. Located in the gated Golf Community of Pinnacle Canyon on the 15th hole of the Monument Course & situated on .92 Acres. Elegant but casual w/extraordinary finishes & attention to detail. Gourmet kitchen w/Island & Breakfast Bar. Wolf Gas Cook top, Dbl Ovens, Sub-Zero, Askow & Meile Coffee Maker. Knotty Alder wood Cabinets & slab granite Counter tops. 1300 Bottle refrigerated wine room. Kitchen open to Great Room w/gas Fireplace & dramatic soaring ceiling. Formal Dining & Office/Den w/doors to front courtyard w/wtr feature & Fireplace. Split Master w/sitting room. Large rain shower, soaking tub,& Large walk in Closet. 3 room guest casita. Resort backyard w/pool, spa, Firepit & BBQ