在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥11,720,860
Plaza Lofts At Kierland Commons Condominium 2ND Am, Scottsdale, AZ, 85254 - United States

15215 N Kierland Boulevard Unit 731

约¥11,720,860
原货币价格 $1,850,000
公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室
  • 2162
    平方英尺 (2.0 平方英尺)
  • $1,422
    管理费

房产描述

Views, Views, Views From This Spectacular Corner Unit on 7th Floor of the 9 Story Plaza Lofts at Kierland Commons. Rare Opportunity to Own One of the Penthouse Style Units. Outstanding Redesign In 2015. Soft Contemporary w/ No Detail Left Untouched. Multi Slider Doors Creating Open Air Living. All Windows Have a View including Mountain Views, City Lights & Westin Golf Course. Walls are Stunning w/Custom Wall Coverings. Chef's Kitchen w/ Subzero & Wolf-Including Wolf Gas Cooktop. Asko Dishwasher. Wine Bar w/ Subzero Wine Fridge. Master Bathroom Boasts Grohe Faucets & Aquatic Air Bubble Tub. Restaurants & Shopping Await You Out the Front Door w/Kierland Commons & Scottsdale Quarter. Westin Golf Course Across The Street. Concierge Service, Workout Facility, Heated Pool & Spa, BBQ Grills

房产特征

  • 瓷砖地板
  • 健身室
  • 礼宾服务
  • 平台
  • 门卫
  • 双层玻璃窗户
  • 私人停车位
  • 微波炉
  • 干衣机
  • 电采暖燃料
  • 电采暖系统
  • 景观
  • 空调
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: 5688941

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties
代理经纪:
Allison Cahill

