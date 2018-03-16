15215 N Kierland Boulevard Unit 731

房产描述

Views, Views, Views From This Spectacular Corner Unit on 7th Floor of the 9 Story Plaza Lofts at Kierland Commons. Rare Opportunity to Own One of the Penthouse Style Units. Outstanding Redesign In 2015. Soft Contemporary w/ No Detail Left Untouched. Multi Slider Doors Creating Open Air Living. All Windows Have a View including Mountain Views, City Lights & Westin Golf Course. Walls are Stunning w/Custom Wall Coverings. Chef's Kitchen w/ Subzero & Wolf-Including Wolf Gas Cooktop. Asko Dishwasher. Wine Bar w/ Subzero Wine Fridge. Master Bathroom Boasts Grohe Faucets & Aquatic Air Bubble Tub. Restaurants & Shopping Await You Out the Front Door w/Kierland Commons & Scottsdale Quarter. Westin Golf Course Across The Street. Concierge Service, Workout Facility, Heated Pool & Spa, BBQ Grills