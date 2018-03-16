622 N Bodine Street

房产描述

Three homes already sold!! get in before any price increases! One of a kind New Construction with Elevator, 2-car garage, 4 Decks including two Roof-decks, Smart-home tech system, 4600sq' of Luxury and most finely appointed details in the city. Liberty Estates Townhomes has it all. Included in this sophisticated home is a theater room, and a game room with large wet bar that's perfect for entertaining. The living room, dining area and living room has heated floors. The wide open and extra wide living area has a built in fireplace with stone ledge, and this magnificent space spills onto a rear tiled deck that will make you feel like you are in Miami. The kitchen is spectacular, with Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, custom Italian cabinetry, custom counter tops including a HUGE island with cascading waterfall stone edge and a custom floating ceiling with accent lighting. The extra wide, 20' wide floor plan allows for a huge dining area right next to the kitchen. The interior iron railing system continues throughout the home along an elegant Black Walnut wood staircase. The roof decks are equipped with a kitchenette with sink, fridge and built in grill. The private deck off the master suite, and the deck off the living room supply a ton of outdoor square footage, totaling over 900 Sq feet. All of the bedrooms have great space and have ample walk in closets and accompanying bathrooms with the finest Grohe and Kohler finishes. The full floor master suite has it all, a six foot Kohler soaking tub, heated floors, double vanity, glass tile shower, deck and huge closets. Each bathroom is unique and has only the best materials. The woodwork throughout the home is stunning- including the custom baseboards and solid wood doors t/o. This may be the most well thought out home in the city. Not one inch of space has been wasted. Come visit our 100% complete and ready to be lived in Model home. Still time to customize the other homes in the development. 10 year tax abatement pending!! delivery date 2/15/18