48 Olympia Canyon Way

房产描述

NEW Santa Barbara style 1-story custom in The Estates of SHGC.Impressive design+functional flr plan featuring frml dning w/herringbone brick inlay+wine rm,awesome kit w/lrg island&prof grad appl.Open flr plan w/wood beam vaulted ceiling.Venetian plaster,smooth walls,wood&stone flrng t/o.Entertainers bckyrd w/zero edge pool/spa,blt-in bbq.Master w/wet bar&FP,his/hers wlk-in&water closets&resort like bath.3bdrms+casita .55acre overlooking greenbelt