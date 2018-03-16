高端地产新闻
在售 - Las Vegas, NV, United States - ¥15,129,412
免费询盘

Southern Highlands, Las Vegas, NV, 89141 - United States

48 Olympia Canyon Way

约¥15,129,412
原货币价格 $2,388,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5450
    平方英尺 (0.55 英亩)

房产描述

NEW Santa Barbara style 1-story custom in The Estates of SHGC.Impressive design+functional flr plan featuring frml dning w/herringbone brick inlay+wine rm,awesome kit w/lrg island&prof grad appl.Open flr plan w/wood beam vaulted ceiling.Venetian plaster,smooth walls,wood&stone flrng t/o.Entertainers bckyrd w/zero edge pool/spa,blt-in bbq.Master w/wet bar&FP,his/hers wlk-in&water closets&resort like bath.3bdrms+casita .55acre overlooking greenbelt

房产特征

  • 瓦屋顶
  • 实木地板
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 新建
  • 景观
  • 洒水系统
  • 报警系统
  • 游泳池
  • 平台
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 门卫
  • 双层玻璃窗户
  • 庭院
  • 烧烤区
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: 1946213

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Nevada Properties
代理经纪:
Ivan Sher
702-315-0223

_