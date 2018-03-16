Southern Highlands, Las Vegas, NV, 89141 - United States
48 Olympia Canyon Way
约¥15,129,412
原货币价格 $2,388,000
独立家庭住宅
详情
5
卧室
7
浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
5450
平方英尺 (0.55 英亩)
房产描述
NEW Santa Barbara style 1-story custom in The Estates of SHGC.Impressive design+functional flr plan featuring frml dning w/herringbone brick inlay+wine rm,awesome kit w/lrg island&prof grad appl.Open flr plan w/wood beam vaulted ceiling.Venetian plaster,smooth walls,wood&stone flrng t/o.Entertainers bckyrd w/zero edge pool/spa,blt-in bbq.Master w/wet bar&FP,his/hers wlk-in&water closets&resort like bath.3bdrms+casita .55acre overlooking greenbelt