房产描述

4 Side Brick Ranch, Full Basement, 3 bed, 3 bath on 18.3 acre on Spot Rd. in Forsyth County. Hardwood Floor thru out house, tile floor in kitchen and bath. This property is next door to commercial property and sewer will be on adjacent 53.69 acre property in the near future. The 53.69 acre property is available also. This property is great for horses, cows or development.