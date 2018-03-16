高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
待售 - Watersound, FL, United States - ¥17,733,344
免费询盘

Watersound Beach, Watersound, FL, 32461 - United States

108 Gulf Bridge Lane

约¥17,733,344
原货币价格 $2,799,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3574
    平方英尺 (0.17 英亩)

房产描述

HUGE REDUCTION! This magnificent home is truly a rare opportunity in Watersound Beach. There are amazing panoramic views of both the Gulf of Mexico & Camp Creek Lake from the 3rd Floor & oversized tower. It was designed by Thurber Architecture & built by Rice Construction and backs up to a green buffer. Located just steps from the beach it exudes coastal elegance at its finest in a very private setting. The professionally decorated interiors encompass extraordinary finishes & attention to detail. On the first floor one will be impressed with the size and proportion of the three guest suites & corresponding ensuite baths. One of the bedrooms is a master which includes a master bath with elaborate marble & tile. Ascend the stairway and find an abundance of natural light

房产特征

  • 实木地板
  • 带家具
  • 窗帘
  • 吧台
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 拱形天花板
  • 洒水系统
  • 报警系统
  • 桑拿
  • 门廊
  • 平台
  • 门卫
  • 木制平台
  • 有线卫星电视
  • 烧烤区
  • 壁炉
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年6月5日

MLS ID: 776897

联系方式

分部：
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOME SERVICES
代理经纪:
Judy C Jones
850-428-1072

联系方式

分部：
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOME SERVICES
代理经纪:
Judy C Jones
850-428-1072

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_