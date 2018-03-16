108 Gulf Bridge Lane

房产描述

HUGE REDUCTION! This magnificent home is truly a rare opportunity in Watersound Beach. There are amazing panoramic views of both the Gulf of Mexico & Camp Creek Lake from the 3rd Floor & oversized tower. It was designed by Thurber Architecture & built by Rice Construction and backs up to a green buffer. Located just steps from the beach it exudes coastal elegance at its finest in a very private setting. The professionally decorated interiors encompass extraordinary finishes & attention to detail. On the first floor one will be impressed with the size and proportion of the three guest suites & corresponding ensuite baths. One of the bedrooms is a master which includes a master bath with elaborate marble & tile. Ascend the stairway and find an abundance of natural light