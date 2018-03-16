高端地产新闻
在售 - San Diego, CA, United States - ¥9,490,728
South Mission Beach, San Diego, CA, 92109 - United States

731 Capistrano Place

约¥9,490,728
原货币价格 $1,498,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1908
    平方英尺

房产描述

Living the idyllic San Diego beach lifestyle is easy from this absolutely stunning townhome, remodeled in 2008, offering over 1,900 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 3 outdoor areas, a fireplace, and an attached 2-car garage. From the moment you arrive, you will be awestruck by the voluminous vaulted ceiling in the living room, as well as the beautiful interior appointments found throughout, such as distressed hardwood flooring and an extensive use of stone (continued in supplement).

房产特征

  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 平台
  • 门卫
  • 木制平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: 170058821

周边设施

周边设施
