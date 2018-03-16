731 Capistrano Place

房产描述

Living the idyllic San Diego beach lifestyle is easy from this absolutely stunning townhome, remodeled in 2008, offering over 1,900 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 3 outdoor areas, a fireplace, and an attached 2-car garage. From the moment you arrive, you will be awestruck by the voluminous vaulted ceiling in the living room, as well as the beautiful interior appointments found throughout, such as distressed hardwood flooring and an extensive use of stone (continued in supplement).