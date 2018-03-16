高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - San Diego, CA, United States - ¥9,661,790
免费询盘

Sunset Cliffs, San Diego, CA, 92107 - United States

4895 Orchard Ave

约¥9,661,790
原货币价格 $1,525,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1677
    平方英尺 (5.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Calling all developers, architects and dreamers: Here on the corner of Orchard Avenue and Cable in Ocean Beach is a modest cottage built in the 40s ripe for development and possibly for multiple units. See crashing white water surf and smell the ocean from this 5000+ square foot lot just a few steps from the Pacific. The home is awash with warm memories as it has been in the same family since the early 60s. But now, this once in a life time opportunity presents itself to you as you bring (see supp)

房产特征

  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 景观

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: 170058760

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
代理经纪:
Eric T Chodorow
858-456-6850

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
代理经纪:
Eric T Chodorow
858-456-6850

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_