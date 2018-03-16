4895 Orchard Ave

房产描述

Calling all developers, architects and dreamers: Here on the corner of Orchard Avenue and Cable in Ocean Beach is a modest cottage built in the 40s ripe for development and possibly for multiple units. See crashing white water surf and smell the ocean from this 5000+ square foot lot just a few steps from the Pacific. The home is awash with warm memories as it has been in the same family since the early 60s. But now, this once in a life time opportunity presents itself to you as you bring (see supp)