在售 - La Jolla, CA, United States - ¥9,503,393
免费询盘

La Jolla Palisades, La Jolla, CA, 92037 - United States

1510 Copa De Oro Dr

约¥9,503,393
原货币价格 $1,499,999
土地

详情

  • 0.25
    英亩

房产描述

This Very special vacant lot is located in the amazing neighborhood of La Jolla Palisades. Extremely quiet and private, this lot is surrounded by multi million dollar homes and has so much potential! This is one of the few vacant lots left in La Jolla & is an excellent opportunity to build your brand new dream home. The lot offers a large, mostly flat pad, has downtown, Bay & Ocean views. The parcel is not yet supplied with entitlements.The location is superb with quick access to Bird rock,PB, Stores ETC

房产特征

  • 景观

    上市日期: 2017年11月15日

    MLS ID: 170058840

    联系方式

    分部：
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
    代理经纪:
    Bianca Diaz
    858-232-7507

