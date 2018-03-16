1510 Copa De Oro Dr

房产描述

This Very special vacant lot is located in the amazing neighborhood of La Jolla Palisades. Extremely quiet and private, this lot is surrounded by multi million dollar homes and has so much potential! This is one of the few vacant lots left in La Jolla & is an excellent opportunity to build your brand new dream home. The lot offers a large, mostly flat pad, has downtown, Bay & Ocean views. The parcel is not yet supplied with entitlements.The location is superb with quick access to Bird rock,PB, Stores ETC