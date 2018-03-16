高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Tarzana, CA, United States - ¥47,517,000
免费询盘

Tarzana, CA, 91356 - United States

19115 Charles Street

约¥47,517,000
原货币价格 $7,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (5 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 9717
    平方英尺 (87.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Nestled on 2.75 acres, surrounded by mature trees & foliage sits possibly the most important home to come on the market in Tarzana in the last ten years. This Hampton-style home is massive in scope yet intimate in experience. Private, gated & featuring three separate parcels, build your own compound. Two hand-carved wood doors invite the visitor of this special 9717 square foot estate to experience the serenity known as The Charles Street Estate. Coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, imported fireplaces from the Isle of Cypress and France & hand-crafted light fixtures made by a Santa Barbara artisan are featured. No expense was spared in the creation of this home. A spacious media room & adjacent game room replete with a wet bar make this a perfect entertaining home. The great room’s soaring ceilings, wood beams and surrounding windows bring the verdant outside into the warmth of this room. An infinity edge pool, spa, tennis court, separate recording studio & adjacent greenroom, gazebo & pond with a waterfall accent the grounds. The gourmet kitchen features all of the requisite built-ins & top of the line appliances. Upstairs features the master suite with an office, two spacious walk-in closets, his/hers bathrooms plus a half bath & a balcony overlooking the front yard. A gym, a bedroom with a loft & a design studio complete the upstairs. Five bedrooms, five full baths & 3 half baths, a den, formal dining room, breakfast area & a basement round out the rooms. Gym hosts a sauna

房产特征

  • 瓦屋顶
  • 灰泥粉刷外墙
  • 电梯
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 拱形天花板
  • 报警系统
  • 门廊
  • 平台
  • 对讲机
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 木制平台
  • 阁楼
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 垃圾处理
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机
  • 洗衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: SR17258512

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
代理经纪:
Rodney Johnson
818-262-6778

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
代理经纪:
Rodney Johnson
818-262-6778

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_