19115 Charles Street

Nestled on 2.75 acres, surrounded by mature trees & foliage sits possibly the most important home to come on the market in Tarzana in the last ten years. This Hampton-style home is massive in scope yet intimate in experience. Private, gated & featuring three separate parcels, build your own compound. Two hand-carved wood doors invite the visitor of this special 9717 square foot estate to experience the serenity known as The Charles Street Estate. Coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, imported fireplaces from the Isle of Cypress and France & hand-crafted light fixtures made by a Santa Barbara artisan are featured. No expense was spared in the creation of this home. A spacious media room & adjacent game room replete with a wet bar make this a perfect entertaining home. The great room’s soaring ceilings, wood beams and surrounding windows bring the verdant outside into the warmth of this room. An infinity edge pool, spa, tennis court, separate recording studio & adjacent greenroom, gazebo & pond with a waterfall accent the grounds. The gourmet kitchen features all of the requisite built-ins & top of the line appliances. Upstairs features the master suite with an office, two spacious walk-in closets, his/hers bathrooms plus a half bath & a balcony overlooking the front yard. A gym, a bedroom with a loft & a design studio complete the upstairs. Five bedrooms, five full baths & 3 half baths, a den, formal dining room, breakfast area & a basement round out the rooms. Gym hosts a sauna