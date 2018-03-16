701 Poppy Avenue

房产描述

The latest masterpiece from the Nicholson Companies offers a prime hilltop location in Corona del Mar, as well as ocean views from every bedroom. Meticulously planned and built to the highest of standards, the home features a large roof top deck with panoramic views of the ocean, Catalina and Palos Verdes. The location allowed for the inclusion of a subterranean garage, making this home a truly rare and unique offering in CDM Village. A blend of advanced technology and natural materials, the home offers European oak hardwood floors, Volakas marble counters in the kitchen, and a custom wood and glass front door. With a front patio, integrated planters, and a floor-to-ceiling glass, bi-folding door system, the home creates a welcoming first impression. All of the interior finishes were designer-selected, making the residence a sophisticated and relaxing venue for entertaining. The kitchen is a showpiece of the latest style and technology, with its handcrafted maple cabinetry, expansive marble island, and professional-grade appliances from Thermador. Open and bright, the kitchen also features a white brick backsplash, designer hardware, and soft close drawers. The ocean view master suite has all the amenities that one would expect in a home of this caliber, including a built-in Hydro-System Lacey tub. Added highlights include a living room fireplace, a custom desk/workstation, a carport, and an upstairs laundry room with built-in cabinetry.