在售 - Corona Del Mar, CA, United States - ¥18,056,460
Corona Del Mar North Of Pch (Cnhw), Corona Del Mar, CA, 92625 - United States

701 Poppy Avenue

约¥18,056,460
原货币价格 $2,850,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1700
    平方英尺 (3.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

The latest masterpiece from the Nicholson Companies offers a prime hilltop location in Corona del Mar, as well as ocean views from every bedroom. Meticulously planned and built to the highest of standards, the home features a large roof top deck with panoramic views of the ocean, Catalina and Palos Verdes. The location allowed for the inclusion of a subterranean garage, making this home a truly rare and unique offering in CDM Village. A blend of advanced technology and natural materials, the home offers European oak hardwood floors, Volakas marble counters in the kitchen, and a custom wood and glass front door. With a front patio, integrated planters, and a floor-to-ceiling glass, bi-folding door system, the home creates a welcoming first impression. All of the interior finishes were designer-selected, making the residence a sophisticated and relaxing venue for entertaining. The kitchen is a showpiece of the latest style and technology, with its handcrafted maple cabinetry, expansive marble island, and professional-grade appliances from Thermador. Open and bright, the kitchen also features a white brick backsplash, designer hardware, and soft close drawers. The ocean view master suite has all the amenities that one would expect in a home of this caliber, including a built-in Hydro-System Lacey tub. Added highlights include a living room fireplace, a custom desk/workstation, a carport, and an upstairs laundry room with built-in cabinetry.

房产特征

  • 灰泥粉刷外墙
  • 景观
  • 露台
  • 报警系统
  • 门廊
  • 平台
  • 木制平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: NP17257728

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
代理经纪:
Carter Weir
949-795-2222

周边设施

周边设施
