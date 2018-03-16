高端地产新闻
在售 - Laguna Niguel, CA, United States - ¥20,590,700
Palmilla (Pal), Laguna Niguel, CA, 92677 - United States

24 Vista Montemar

约¥20,590,700
原货币价格 $3,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5113
    平方英尺 (11.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Majestic Mediterranean Estate with a spectacular remodel and magnificent views. Nestled in one of Laguna Niguel’s most prestigious guard-gated neighborhood, this 5,113 sq ft custom residence features 5 large bedrooms, bonus area, 5.5 baths and oversized garage for 3 cars. Luxury is apparent with expansive circular driveway and grand double door entrance surrounded lush greenery and palms. Spectacular vaulted entrance with direct mountain views. Stunning and fully remodeled kitchen with Alpine granite countertops, over-sized island, custom cabinetry, lava rock backsplash, Thermador appliances and stainless steel farmhouse sink. Spacious family room features a new 75” Sony TV, marble fireplace and entertainment bar with wine cooler. Master retreat with a romantic fireplace, separate seating area, private balcony with pano views, Jacuzzi tub and steam/sauna room. A bonus room with intricate wood paneling and built-in homework stations plus 3 bedrooms with en-suites complete the top floor accommodations. Creama Marfil marble and Brazilian Walnut flooring, gorgeous crown molding, Alabaster chandeliers, circular Empador marble staircase, opulent built-ins and custom designer paint colors adorn this entire estate. Your very own outdoor oasis features a pool with water slide, spa, waterfall and waterfall pond. Outdoor California kitchen, marble outdoor shower and a gas fire pit with surround seating overlooking the sparkling city lights

房产特征

  • 其他采暖系统
  • 吧台
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 拱形天花板
  • 平台
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 门卫
  • 残疾人通道
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 垃圾处理
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: LG17257723

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
代理经纪:
Shauna Covington
949-395-8786

联系方式

