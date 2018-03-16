Waterkloof Farm, Blaauwklippen Road, Stellenbosch, Western Cape

房产描述

This extraordiy 28-hectare wine and lifestyle estate is the epitome of tranquil living in Stellenbosch.



Flanked by both the Helderberg and Stellenbosch mountain ranges which form a natural amphitheater, Waterkloof is surrounded by magnificent fynbos, vineyards and a perenial crystal clear stream that flows down from the mountain through the property. The estate's manicured colonial gardens transport you to a forgotten time, with beautiful secluded spots waiting to be discovered. The majestic, towering trees and rolling lawns create an ambience of peace and tranquility. At the heart of this sprawling estate is a main house set amongst large trees and landscaped gardens. Furthermore, 3 cottages and 2 houses complete the spacious and varied accommodation options on the farm. The coveted terrain is planted to around 10 hectares of vines and beautiful gardens. A truly unique opportunity to own a 'gentleman's estate' of distinction and merit.



Waterkloof is a rare treasure, situated in one of the world's most important wine producing regions. The Blaauwklippen Valley is central to the historic Stellenbosch town and in close proximity to all amenities, Stellenbosch University, top schools, wine farms and a vibrant local culinary scene. Several world-class golf courses are in close proximity, as well as a multitude of hiking, running and mountain biking trails. Cape Town is a short 45 minutes commute and the seaside town of Hermanus a picturesque 80 minutes drive away.



Amazing gardens, large trees, fresh water swimming pool, vineyards, crystal clear stream, mountains, fynbos to mention a few unique features of this unique property.



