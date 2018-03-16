14 Strawberry Fields Estate, Constantia, Cape Town, Western Cape

房产描述

This sophisticated family home offers well-appointed features and simply beautiful finishes.



Stunning entrance gardens will welcome you into your beautiful home. Inviting receptions include the magnificent open plan dining and lounge with soaring ceilings, exposed beams, shimmering chandeliers and glass doors to the stunning outdoor entertainment spaces. The sun kissed patio is perfect for enjoying time outdoors with family and friends, overlooking the sapphire pool framed by emerald lawns. Indulge your gastronomic fantasies in this superb open plan kitchen which offers a breakfast bar, walk in pantry and scullery plus a lovely sit-down nook.



The bedroom wing has three luxurious en-suite bedrooms plus a study / home office and pyjama lounge. The fourth bedroom / guest suite also opens to the garden.



Double garaging with direct access and housekeeper's accommodation complete this outstanding home.



We look forward to showing you this sublime home set in an exclusive estate of only 20 beautiful homes.



