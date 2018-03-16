高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - France - ¥12,426,166
免费询盘

13670 - France

Saint-andiol, Provence, South Of France

约¥12,426,166
原货币价格 €1,596,000
其他

详情

  • 5
    卧室

房产描述

A path of plane trees leads to this beautiful semi-detached mas. Dating back to the 18th century, it has been restored with quality materials. Over 300 sq m of living space, it provides a sitting room with fireplace and dining room, a second sitting room with fireplace, kitchen, TV lounge/study, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large bedroom suite with bathroom. There is also a small house of 100 sq m with summer kitchen, storage rooms and technical huts. The garden of 3,000 sq m fully enclosed by a cypress hedge which offers privacy. Swimming pool of 12 x 6 m.

Ground: entrance hallway, first sitting room with fireplace/dining room, second sitting room with fireplace, kitchen, TV lounge/study, WC.

1st floor: 4 bedrooms, bathroom, shower room with WC, large bedroom suite with bathroom, WC.

Outbuildings: House of 100 sq m, consisting of a summer kitchen with attic room and storage room, storage room, technical hut for pool, technical hut for watering.

Garden of 3,000 sq m with many trees, fully enclosed by a cypress hedge. Swimming pool 12 x 6 m. Path of plane trees.

Utilities: Electricity, telephone, water by 2 drilled wells (house and garden), septic tank (compliant), electric heating with convectors, alarm system with cameras, automatic watering, lighting of the outside.

Location

3 km from the centre of Saint-Andiol.

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

联系方式

经纪公司：
Savills
分部：
Residential International
代理经纪:
Residential International
+44 (0) 20 7016 3740

联系方式

经纪公司：
Savills
分部：
Residential International
代理经纪:
Residential International
+44 (0) 20 7016 3740

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_