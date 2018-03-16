Portion 45 Farm 587, Upper Hemel-en-aarde Valley, Hermanus, Western Cape

房产描述

An opportunity to establish your own winery and tasting venue on this gem of a property with excellent terroir and plenty of water.



Set high up in the picturesque Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, this magnificent 60 hectare vineyard and lifestyle farm affords you the opportunity to create an exceptional wine estate. This rare gem is a veritable oasis with both the Onrus River (northern side), and a crystal-clear mountain stream (western side) running through the property. Planted to ± 13 hectares of sought after vines and with plenty of water - 3 dams, strong borehole, river and stream.



The terroir of this cool climate region benefits from coooling sea breezes off the nearby Atlantic Ocean, resulting in wines of the area having a unique flavor, one that is often compared to French wines produced in Burgundy. Escape to your own piece of heaven where awe-inspiring views, rolling vineyards and the fynbos-clad hills live symbiotically with bespoke modernity. Truly a rare and unique gem.



This exceptional estate is a veritable oasis with both the Onrus River (northern side), and a crystal-clear mountain stream (western side) running through the property. The expansive residence is perfectly positioned on the estate and is an exceptional example of sustainable architecture built in contemporary style.



Stunningly picturesque, the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley is a majestic mountainous area that flows down to the Atlantic Ocean, and is divided into three appellations - Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley and Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge.



The terroir of this cool climate region benefits from cooling sea breezes off the nearby Atlantic Ocean, resulting in wines of the area having a unique flavour, one that is often compared to French wines produced in Burgundy. The most popular of these are pinot noir and chardonnay.



The Hemel-en-Aarde Valley boasts many award-winning estates such as Hamilton Russell, Newton Johnson, Bouchard Finlayson, La Vierge, Southern Right, Creation, Ataraxia and Whalehaven, amongst others. The Valley probably has the most 5 star wines "per capita" in South Africa.



The spacious manor house is north-facing and offers unrivalled mountain and vineyard views with impressive glass facades that invite the outside in. Architectually designed, the modern energy efficient manor house faces North with exceptional views of the Mountains, vineyards.

Ground Floor: 2 x double garage, main entrance and lobby leading to big double volume entertainment lounge, dining area guest loo, large modern open plan kitchen, big breakfast are, large living room, guest en suite bedroom 2 x big home offices All rooms with big glass windows or sliding doors.

Cellar: Stairs leading down to beautiful private cellar with big window that allows natural light to flood in and stunning views towards the mountains.

1st Floor: Large main bedroom with his and her bathrooms, walk in cupboards, double glazing low E glass 2nd bedroom with en suite.



Other buildings:

Large farm store (could be converted to cellar) with 2 bedroom en suite cottage and 2 living areas and kitchenette.



Vineyards:

All vineyards are dryland and this gives an exceptional expressive crop and the ultimate expression of terroir.



Cultivars & Planted:

Block 1A, and 2A, 0,9h and 0,8H respectively: 1,7h of chardonnay.

Block B 1,7 h sauvignon blanc

Block C 1,55h sauvignon blanc

Block D 0,86h sauvignon blanc

Block E 1,38h sauvignon blanc

Block F 1,0h cabernet sauvignon

Block G 1,0h cabernet sauvignon

Block H +-3,0h shiraz

Block J +- 0,5h shiraz

Total +-12,69H



Potential vineyard land: plant up to± 32 Ha



Location:

The property is situated along the well-known and stunningly picturesque Hemel-en-Aarde Valley close to Hermanus.



Area Guide:



± 8km from the popular toursit destination - Hermanus, famous for some of the most pectacular land-based whale watching in the world.

Indigenous fynbos, a floral kingdom.

Wine tasting at the many award-winning wine estates.

Horse back riding.

MTB single track and hiking trails.

± hour and a half from Cape Town.



